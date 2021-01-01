In 169 years, the university has demolished more than 40 major buildings/building projects to keep up with an ever-growing campus. Two of campus’s newest projects — the Hamel Music Center and the Chazen expansion — have been responsible for quite a bit of demolition, collectively taking out the entire 700 block of University Avenue. That demo, which started in 2009, relocated the campus assistance center and veteran services, as well as the beloved Brothers Bar. Helen C. White Hall was also responsible for the death of two major buildings: chemical engineering and the machine shops, which were demolished in 1968 to give English, library science, and philosophy a home. Humanities (built between 1965 and 1969) replaced the old administration office and the library school. And that behemoth may be next in line for the wrecking ball.