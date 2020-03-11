COVID-19: WAA Events & Operations Impact

We’ve been monitoring rapidly changing conditions and new information about the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Our highest priority is the health and well-being of our constituents, staff, and campus community. Following recent recommendations from public health officials and guidelines established by UW–Madison leadership, we have decided to cancel or suspend all alumni events through April 30, 2020.

We apologize for any inconvenience caused by these cancellations, and we appreciate your continued support of UW–Madison.

UW–Madison chancellor Rebecca Blank and Dane County public health officials have recommended drastically limiting nonessential travel and suspending events. We are taking this proactive measure out of consideration for your health and well-being.

Following the advice of health experts, we have also decided to close the WAA office to the public, in an effort to help slow the spread of the virus. While the building will be closed, regular business operations will continue and our staff members are accessible by phone or email. Please call us at 888-947-2586 or email waa@uwalumni.com with any questions.