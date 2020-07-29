Test your brain with these campus riddles.

How many of these cryptic campus clues can you solve?

Question 1: On my surface, Badgers bring the heat, but my floors hide something cold underneath.

Question 2: In the cold season I’m a little shy, but come spring my waters reach for the sky.

Question 3: I’m a favorite spot for Badgers to rest, but the trek will leave you out of breath!

Question 4: Legend has it I was built upside down, and I’m full of music underground.

Question 5: I’m lined with steins and German lore, and popcorn kernels litter my floor.

Question 6: Of the two of us, I’m the younger one, but bowling and rock-climbing make me all the more fun.

Question 7: With all of the languages in which my students dabble, it’s no wonder they call me the Tower of Babel.

Question 8: My walls and dirt floors may smell of hay, but I hosted some great concerts back in the day!

Question 9: Sunset waters lap on my shores while students and alumni drink one pitcher more.

Question 10: I’m full of students with their noses stuck in pages. The most studious ones even lock themselves in cages!

Question 11: When it comes to scenic views, I’m the best seat, whether it’s up at the stars or the lake underneath — but mind the ancient burial mounds under feet.

Answer 1: Kohl Center

Answer 2: Hagenah Fountain

Answer 3: Bascom Hill

Answer 4: Humanities

Answer 5: Der Stiftskeller

Answer 6: Union South

Answer 7: Van Hise

Answer 8: Stock Pavilion

Answer 9: Terrace

Answer 10: Memorial Library

Answer 11: Observatory Hill