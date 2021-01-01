In the spring of 1997, the College of Engineering began offering a MS degree program in biomedical engineering alongside the previously available BS undergraduate degree. The creation of a PhD program followed in the spring of 1998. The biomedical engineering program provides in-depth research training in a specific area, and graduates often find employment in industry, government labs, universities and industrial research establishments.
Biomedical Engineering
