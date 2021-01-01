

Babcock Hall Dairy Store has been churning out frozen dairy bliss (and getting generation after generation of Badgers completely hooked on it) since the construction of the plant and dairy hall in 1951. The base mix formulation for Babcock ice cream, which is still in use today in most Babcock ice cream flavors, was created at the same time. Although the earliest flavors (and favorites of the first Babcock fanatics) are uncertain, it’s believed that Badgers in 1951 were scooping and slurping up cups and cones of vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, and chocolate chip Babcock goodness. Can’t mess with the classics.