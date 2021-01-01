The Babcock Hall Dairy Plant processes approximately 10,000 pounds of raw milk per day during the school year. Some of the milk is produced right here on campus; the rest comes from private farms in the Dane County area. Unlike most industrial dairy plants, the Babcock Hall plant produces a variety of products and is required to recover 100 percent of its operating costs from the sale of dairy products on campus. The plant’s in-house processing equipment manufactures yogurt, butter, cheese, fluid milk and most fermented dairy products — and the delicious ice cream that put Babcock Hall on the map!