Skip Navigation

Home

>

News & Stories

>

Flamingle

>

Babcock Hall Dairy Plant

Cecile Michael ’57

The Babcock Hall Dairy Plant processes approximately 10,000 pounds of raw milk per day during the school year. Some of the milk is produced right here on campus; the rest comes from private farms in the Dane County area. Unlike most industrial dairy plants, the Babcock Hall plant produces a variety of products and is required to recover 100 percent of its operating costs from the sale of dairy products on campus. The plant’s in-house processing equipment manufactures yogurt, butter, cheese, fluid milk and most fermented dairy products — and the delicious ice cream that put Babcock Hall on the map!

Share This Story

Need Answers? Ask Flamingle HQ

More About Flamingle

More From Ask Flamingle HQ