The Kollege Klub — or the “KK,” as students nicknamed it — was established in September of 1953 by Jack Meier and his sons, John “Big Dad” Meier and Jim Meier. Its first location was 714 State Street, which was previously the Campus Soda Grill and is now the site of Memorial Library. When Library Mall was built in 1972, the Kollege Klub moved to the corner of Lake and Langdon where it resides to this day. John Meier’s son, Bruce “Dok” Meier ’79, took over ownership from 1980 to 2011. When the UW’s athletic program rose to national glory in the 80s and 90s, the bar’s reputation as a venue for Badger athletes and diehard fans really took off. Its current owner is Bruce’s son, Jordan, who is the fourth generation of Meiers to own and run the Kollege Klub in more than 65 years. He gave the bar its first renovation in the summer of 2011, keeping the overall atmosphere intact while giving it the updates it needed to keep up with demand. It’s still one of the most popular hangouts on campus — and, according to both Buzzfeed and Business Insider, one of the top college bars in the country.