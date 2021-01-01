Alumni, Alumna, or Alumnus

No. We’re sorry to break it to you, but you, individual reader, are certainly not “an alumni” of the UW — or of anywhere, in fact (at least as far as traditional pronouns are concerned). That’s because the word alumni is a plural noun: it can be used interchangeably with the word graduates. And (we hope) you wouldn’t say, “I am a graduates” of UW–Madison. What you need are the singular forms of alumni, and there are two: alumna is a graduate who identifies as female, and alumnus is a graduate who identifies as male. There are also two forms of the plural word: alumnae, a group of graduates, all of whom identify as female; and the ever-so-common (and often misused) alumni, which can mean a group of graduates who all identify as male, a group of graduates of different genders, or a graduate who rejects the traditionally engendered pronouns