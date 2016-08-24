With generous support from UW Athletics and the Wisconsin Alumni Association, the Wisconsin Alumni Student Board (WASB) invites the Class of 2020 to Camp Randall on Tuesday, September 6th, 2016 from 4:30-7:30pm.
At the 5th Quarter Tailgate, First-Year Students will celebrate becoming Badgers with free food and beverages, the 2016 Red Shirt (first 1000 students only!!), and a warm welcome into the UW-Madison community. Freshmen will enter the stands of Camp Randall for a pep rally with UW athletes and campus leaders including President of the Alumni Association, Paula Bonner, and Dean of Students, Lori Berquam. The UW Marching Band will perform 5th Quarter classics, helping first-year students learn celebrated traditions of singing and dancing to songs like "Swing Town," "On Wisconsin!" and "Varsity"! Once students are Game-Day ready, the Class of 2020 will form the “W” on the field for an official class photograph.
Included in this Press Kit please find:
- Digital Files (Logo, Images to share on Social Media)
- Print Files (Logo)
Additional event information can be found at:
- Facebook event page https://www.facebook.com/events/281348725561616
- WASB website: www.gowasb.org
Event details:
- 4:30-5:30pm Pep Rally (free food and beverages – enter through Gate 1)
- 5:30pm Doors Open to Stadium
- 6pm-6:30pm Program (Dean Lori Berquam, Paula Bonner, Athletics Speakers)
- 6:30-7pm UW Marching Band, Bucky and Spirit Squad Perform
- 7pm-7:30pm Form ‘W’ on the Field
Jump into Wisconsin, Class of 2020, and Jump Around with the 5th Quarter Tailgate featuring the W Project! Please email StudentAdvisor@supportuw.org or call 608-354-6519 with any questions.