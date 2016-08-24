5th Quarter Tailgate featuring the W Project

At the 5th Quarter Tailgate, First-Year Students will celebrate becoming Badgers with free food and beverages, the 2016 Red Shirt (first 1000 students only!!), and a warm welcome into the UW-Madison community. Freshmen will enter the stands of Camp Randall for a pep rally with UW athletes and campus leaders including President of the Alumni Association, Paula Bonner, and Dean of Students, Lori Berquam. The UW Marching Band will perform 5th Quarter classics, helping first-year students learn celebrated traditions of singing and dancing to songs like "Swing Town," "On Wisconsin!" and "Varsity"! Once students are Game-Day ready, the Class of 2020 will form the “W” on the field for an official class photograph.