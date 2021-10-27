10 Sweet Facts about the Science of Candy Making

Richard Hartel came to the Department of Food Science at UW–Madison in 1986 with an undergraduate degree in physics and a doctorate in agricultural engineering. At the time, he had a background only in eating candy, not in making it. However, Hartel’s expertise in sugar and crystals made him a natural choice to assist at the UW’s Candy School . “When I was young in my career, one of the faculty members put his arm around me and said, ‘Rich, you know something about sugar, so you’re going to learn about candy.’ ”

Hartel took the three-week Candy School summer course his first year at Madison and began teaching candy science classes the very next year. He has now coordinated the Candy School for more than 20 years, and his research and work within the candy industry have landed him a spot in the National Confectionery Sales Association’s Candy Hall of Fame. Hartel’s knowledge about crystals also allows him to help researchers at Babcock Hall process perfectly smooth, delicious ice cream. Candy and ice cream making are also effective methods for teaching Hartel’s students, not just members of the confectionery and dairy industry. He teaches a variety of food engineering and science classes, including FS 201 Intro to Food Science, FS 375 Candy Science and Technology, and FS 640 Phase Transitions in Foods. In these courses, Hartel proves that physics and engineering are two main ingredients for producing great textures and flavors in our favorite confections. Hopefully these candy facts will help you fully appreciate your (or your child’s) Halloween haul this year.