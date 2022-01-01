Skip Navigation

A Wisconsin Alumni Association Bascom Chapter

Our purpose is to build an inclusive local community of UW alumni and supporters united by Badger pride, spirit, and the desire to advance UW–Madison’s positive impact on the world.

 

The WAA: Mile High Chapter serves the greater Denver area and mountain regions. In addition to connecting alumni, we are committed to our scholarship program for local students attending UW–Madison. We raise funds by hosting game watches and tailgates. We also organize networking socials, community events, and family-oriented outdoor activities across the Rocky Mountains. Sunshine or snow, we are spreading Badger spirit!

Upcoming Events

Sept. 3

Wisconsin vs. Illinois State – Mile High Game Watch

Chapters
Mile High Badger Hangouts
Denver, CO

