Each year the University of Wisconsin Mile-High Alumni Chapter is able to give partial tuition support for many Colorado students studying at UW-Madison. The grants have ranged from $500 to $1,500 per student per year. The amount available each year depends on the success of local fund-raising efforts.
During the past twenty-seven years, the Mile-High Chapter has supported 90 different students. The total amount contributed by the local chapter during that time is $115,325. With matching support from the University of Wisconsin Foundation and Bascom Chapter Status Scholarship Awards, we have been able to award $230,650 in scholarship support. The scholarships have been renewable and students have received total grants of up to $5,750 over a five-year period.
University of Wisconsin Mile-High Alumni Chapter
Scholarship Report 2017-18
This report summarizes the scholarship activity of the University of Wisconsin Mile-High Alumni Chapter during the twenty-seven years since 1989-1990.
- Total funds contributed by the Chapter: $115,325 for an average annual contribution of $4,271.
- $3,000 was contributed during 2017-2018.
- Total scholarship dollars awarded using matching funds and Bascom Scholarship from the University of Wisconsin Foundation: $230,650 for average annual awards of $8,542.
- Scholarship support has been awarded to ninety (90) individuals through an average total award per student of $2,562.78. The range of total awards per student is $450 to $5,750.
- Range of Total Awards Number
|Less than $1,000
|9
|$1,000--1,499
|15
|$1,500--1,999
|9
|$2,000--2,499
|7
|$2,500--2,999
|12
|$3,000--3,499
|9
|$3,500--3,999
|17
|$4,000 or more
|12
|Total
|90
Renewal of Scholarship Awards
|One-Year Awards
|21
|Two-Year Awards
|16
|Three-Year Awards
|14
|Four-Year Awards
|39
|Total
|90
Six students supported by the UW Mile-High Chapter during Academic Year 2017-2018.
|Kaila Sam
|Freshman
|Silver Creek High School
|Samuel Hermanstorfer
|Sophomore
|Castle View High School
|Rachel Lehrman
|Sophomore
|Rock Canyon High School
|Patrick Sloan
|Sophomore
|Rock Canyon High School
|Emily Kohn
|Junior
|Highlands Ranch High School
|Haley Shapiro
|Junior
|Denver Jewish Day School