Each year the University of Wisconsin Mile-High Alumni Chapter is able to give partial tuition support for many Colorado students studying at UW-Madison. The grants have ranged from $500 to $1,500 per student per year. The amount available each year depends on the success of local fund-raising efforts.

During the past twenty-seven years, the Mile-High Chapter has supported 90 different students. The total amount contributed by the local chapter during that time is $115,325. With matching support from the University of Wisconsin Foundation and Bascom Chapter Status Scholarship Awards, we have been able to award $230,650 in scholarship support. The scholarships have been renewable and students have received total grants of up to $5,750 over a five-year period.

University of Wisconsin Mile-High Alumni Chapter

Scholarship Report 2017-18

This report summarizes the scholarship activity of the University of Wisconsin Mile-High Alumni Chapter during the twenty-seven years since 1989-1990.

Total funds contributed by the Chapter: $115,325 for an average annual contribution of $4,271. $3,000 was contributed during 2017-2018. Total scholarship dollars awarded using matching funds and Bascom Scholarship from the University of Wisconsin Foundation: $230,650 for average annual awards of $8,542. Scholarship support has been awarded to ninety (90) individuals through an average total award per student of $2,562.78. The range of total awards per student is $450 to $5,750. Range of Total Awards Number

Less than $1,000 9 $1,000--1,499 15 $1,500--1,999 9 $2,000--2,499 7 $2,500--2,999 12 $3,000--3,499 9 $3,500--3,999 17 $4,000 or more 12 Total 90

Renewal of Scholarship Awards

One-Year Awards 21 Two-Year Awards 16 Three-Year Awards 14 Four-Year Awards 39 Total 90

Six students supported by the UW Mile-High Chapter during Academic Year 2017-2018.