Thanks for your interest in Wisconsin Alumni Association’s Mile High Chapter. There are many different ways to get involved with the Chapter.

1. Sign-up for our E-mail List

The best way to keep abreast of Mile High Chapter events is to keep your WAA profile up-to-date and sign up for email updates. Update your information (most importantly – your local mailing address) to start receiving our chapter emails.

2. Attend local events.

We will post event updates here on the website. You can also receive updates by following us on social media:

3. Attend a chapter leader meeting.

All alumni are invited and encouraged to attend. The Mile High Board Members normally meet the 3rd Wednesday of each month at 6:00 p.m. All University of Wisconsin alumni are invited and encouraged to attend. Please visit the board meetings page for more information. Please contact Heather Nagle for more information.

4. Volunteer for a Committee