Local Badger Hangouts

Badger Sports Game Watches
Join fellow Chicagoland Badgers at any of our chapter sponsor bars to watch Wisconsin sports this year. Many have food and drink specials, all of them will be cheering On, Wisconsin!
- Countryside Saloon, Des Plaines
- Deuce's Major League Bar, Wrigleyville
- Kroll’s South Loop, South Loop
- Lottie’s Pub, Wicker Park/Bucktown
- Will’s Northwoods Inn, Lakeview
- Bar Cargo, River North
And don’t forgot to tag your photos when you’re there – #ChiBadgers or @ChicagoBadgers!