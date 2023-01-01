Start a Group

How to Start a Wisconsin Alumni Association Group
- Identify the type of group you are interested in starting.
- Contact WAA at alumnigroups@uwalumni.com. Our staff will reach out to you to talk through specific group requirements and guide you through the first steps.
- Use our Badger leaders resources to ensure that you understand volunteer expectations before you get started.
- Establish group leaders and determine a primary contact for the group.
- Plan your first event. Don’t do it alone; get other Badgers involved!
- Work with WAA to invite other Badgers to join you.
- Have fun!
Questions?
Our staff is ready to help you! Please reach out to us at alumnigroups@uwalumni.com and we will be sure to follow up with you.