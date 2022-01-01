WAA Chapters and Groups
You’re part of an amazing global alumni network more than 450,000 strong. Whether you’re looking for a Badger community that’s close to home or just close to your heart, this is the place to begin. Everyone is welcome here!
Welcome to Badger Nation
Chapters
Find a community of UW alumni and friends who live right in your area! Share your Badger pride, spirit, and desire to advance UW–Madison’s positive impact on the world. Chapters offer a variety of social, professional, educational, and philanthropic opportunities to help you stay connected and make a difference.
Affinity Groups
Meet Badgers from all over the world who share your interest in supporting UW students and alumni. These affinity group communities create a space where you can connect with other alumni both socially and professionally, celebrate those who make a difference in their communities, support students during their time on campus, and more.
Affiliate Groups
Connect with old (and new!) friends who participated in the same campus organizations as you. These spirited groups unite Badgers who shared similar student experiences so you can relive those campus days and keep cherished UW traditions alive for future generations!
More Ways to Connect
Can’t find a chapter in your area or a group that fits your interest? Find out how you can start a new chapter or group!
Looking for other ways to connect? Check out Badger Bridge — the only online platform exclusively for UW–Madison alumni. You can chat with fellow Badgers, mentor recent grads or students, and more.