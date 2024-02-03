Journey through Vietnam

Encounter Vietnam’s breathtaking natural beauty, abiding traditions, and profoundly hospitable people on this comprehensive 15-day journey. Join a small group (limited to 24 travelers), see the country’s many highlights, and spend two days in the beautiful, remote Mekong Delta. Get acquainted first with the French-accented capital, Hanoi, during a three-night stay, touring the Ancient Quarter and other historic sites and sampling local cuisine. On a full-day Ha Long Bay excursion, explore this stunning waterscape by boat. Traveling on to Da Nang, tour the acclaimed Cham Museum. Staying in a beachfront hotel here, enjoy a relaxing three-night interlude in this splendid setting. Visit Hoi An and its charming Old Town, a UNESCO site, then take a cooking lesson. A walking tour of a farming settlement reveals its daily life up close. Journey next to Hue for exploration of the vast Imperial Citadel — a UNESCO site — and a cyclo ride, followed by dinner with traditional music. Cruise the Perfume River to peaceful Thien Mu Pagoda, an important Buddhist monastery; and to the palatial Tomb of Minh Mang. Spending the following two nights in a riverside hotel in Can Tho, experience river life in the storied Mekong Delta, visiting a lively floating market by boat then exploring the Mekong’s tributaries by sampan. With three final nights in vibrant Saigon, see the city’s sights, including the notorious Cu Chi Tunnels, attend a traditional water puppet performance, and enjoy independent exploration. Discover Angkor Wat’s amazing temples and Phnom Penh with an optional five-day/three-night post-tour extension.

