Moroccan Discovery

This land of dramatic contrasts invites you to encounter its ancient ruins and sacred mosques, endless desert, and storied mountains, imposing kasbahs and spirited souks. On this small group tour, limited to 24 travelers, you’ll open your eyes, and heart, to a truly foreign land, an age-old culture, and genuinely hospitable people. Begin your journey in the Moroccan capital, seaside Rabat, where highlights include the Roman site of Chella, the contemporary art museum, and lunch in a private home. Visits to two of the itinerary’s five featured UNESCO sites follow — the imperial city of Meknes and the impressive Roman ruins at Volubilis. During a three-night stay in Fez, Morocco’s oldest imperial city, exploration reveals the fascinating medina’s many treasures, along with dinner in a family-run riad. After crossing the Middle Atlas Mountains, reach Erfoud and enjoy a tour highlight: a sunset camel ride along the breathtaking sand dunes on the Sahara’s edge. Experience more spectacular scenery en route to Ouarzazate in the snow-topped High Atlas, including dramatic Todra Gorge, and journey along the ancient “Route of a Thousand Kasbahs.” En route to Marrakech, visit Ait ben-Haddou village, a UNESCO site made famous in film shoots. Touring in fabled Marrakech includes the beautiful Koutoubia Mosque, the cobalt blue–accented Majorelle Gardens, the Yves Saint Laurent Museum, and a walking tour of the medina ending at Djemaa el Fna Square, Marrakech’s heart. Spend a final day in storied Casablanca, Morocco’s largest and most sophisticated city, and visit the magnificent Hassan II Mosque.

