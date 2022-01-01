This is your moment, Badger nation. It’s a time to celebrate and support the University of Wisconsin–Madison.

Day of the Badger, April 5–6, is a chance to honor the achievements of students and faculty who are changing the world. To shout about what makes the UW great. To share your pride and give to your passion.

Get In on the Excitement

Wear your best Badger red and post on social using #dayofthebadger.

Check out the digital photo booth to snap a spirited selfie, and then find it in the special mosaic being created.

Join the conversation by sharing campus memories (favorite professor, place to study, etc.).

Make a gift to a UW-supported cause that’s close to your heart.

Grow Your UW Pride

Make a gift and make a difference. Support from alumni and friends is essential for maintaining and improving the educational experience, vital research, and even current operating budgets. That’s especially true today considering the challenge of reduced funding from the state and federal government.

Whatever you’re passionate about — a school, college, or department — please give what you can. And let’s show the world how to seize the day the Badger way.

Double Your Impact

Watch your gift go twice as far ($25 = $50) thanks to numerous match opportunities.