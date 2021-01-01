Home Field Advantage
Home Field Advantage takes your Badger football fandom to the next level. These complete weekend packages turn the best college football experience into an even bigger hit. And they’re exclusively offered to Wisconsin Alumni Association® (WAA) members and those recognized in Van Hise Society, Bascom Hill Society, and 1848 Society.
Every Home Field Advantage Package Includes:
- Two tickets to a Badgers home football game (and complimentary, upgraded seat backs)
- Two nights lodging in the campus area (prices based on double occupancy; availability for extra guests not guaranteed)
- Breakfast each morning at all hotel locations
- Parking spot at all hotel locations
- Welcome bag
Important: packages sell out every season and supplies are limited. Be ready to “jump” on the game(s) you want on the 2nd. Home Field Advantage packages are limited to two packages per person per weekend.
For general questions or to confirm your membership status, please call Joe D’Amato ’15 at 608-308-5537 or email athletics@uwalumni.com.
The Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association will follow applicable COVID-19 public health guidelines to ensure the health and safety of our guests and staff at this in-person event. All registered guests will be sent information about COVID-19 protocols prior to the event. If updated guidance requires further changes to the date, time, or location of the event, registered guests will be notified via email. Should any game be canceled by the NCAA, Big Ten Conference, UW–Madison, and/or UW Department of Athletics due to COVID-19, both the cost of football tickets and hotel accommodation will be fully refunded. In all other circumstances, Home Field Advantage packages are nontransferable and the cost of football tickets is nonrefundable. Hotel costs may be refunded for cancellation requests received at least 30 calendar days before the event but will be subject to a $75 cancellation fee. Hotel costs will not be refunded for cancellation requests received within 30 calendar days of the event.
Refunds will be issued as quickly as possible but may take up to 30 calendar days from the date of cancellation.