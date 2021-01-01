The Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association will follow applicable COVID-19 public health guidelines to ensure the health and safety of our guests and staff at this in-person event. All registered guests will be sent information about COVID-19 protocols prior to the event. If updated guidance requires further changes to the date, time, or location of the event, registered guests will be notified via email. Should any game be canceled by the NCAA, Big Ten Conference, UW–Madison, and/or UW Department of Athletics due to COVID-19, both the cost of football tickets and hotel accommodation will be fully refunded. In all other circumstances, Home Field Advantage packages are nontransferable and the cost of football tickets is nonrefundable. Hotel costs may be refunded for cancellation requests received at least 30 calendar days before the event but will be subject to a $75 cancellation fee. Hotel costs will not be refunded for cancellation requests received within 30 calendar days of the event.