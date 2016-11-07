World Traveler Finalist in $200K Contest: Josh Mayer

Skip Navigation

Nov. 07, 2016
Category: Personal

Six months ago Josh and Natalie Mayer, both University of Wisconsin – Madison alumni, decided to take a break from their professional careers to explore the world on a sensible budget. They have visited 4 continents, 22 countries, and 62 cities. Currently, they are on a safari in Kruger National Park in South Africa before they head next to South America. A blog of their travel experiences and photos may be found at oneyearadventure.com.

After completing college and graduate school, Josh and his wife Natalie had collectively accumulated over $200K in student loans, in which they refinanced over $130K of their student debt with SoFi.

SoFi, a San Francisco based loan refinancing agency founded in 2011, has refinanced Josh’s student debt and now they are offering him a chance for something even more. Josh has been chosen by SoFi as one of the top 25 finalists in the #WhyISoFi contest after competing with over one thousand other Instagram and Twitter entries.

