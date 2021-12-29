WALSAA Welcomes Brittney Muenster to Board of Directors

The Wisconsin Agricultural and Life Sciences Alumni Association (WALSAA) announced Brittney Muenster ’10, ’11 as one of the newest members of the WALSAA Board of Directors. Muenster is an insurance agent with Family Insurance Center in Freedom, Wisconsin, specializing in farm and agribusiness accounts. She is also a dairy and beef producer on her family’s 200-acre farm in Seymour, Wisconsin, managing 110 dairy cows in addition to a growing beef herd to supply their on-farm store. As a graduate of UW–Madison’s Farm & Industry Short Course, she uses the experience and resources she gained to share her farm story with their store clientele in addition to anyone who will listen. She’s made it her life’s mission to enhance consumers’ relationships with producers and help other farmers do the same. Muenster (along with her boyfriend, Matt Van Wychen, and blue heeler, McCoy) is an avid hiker, road tripper, and supper club enthusiast.