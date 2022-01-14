Skip Navigation

Todd Shea Named New Meteorologist-in-Charge

Jan. 14, 2022
Category: Career

Todd Shea ’87 was recently selected as the new meteorologist-in-charge at the National Weather Service forecast office in La Crosse, Wisconsin. Todd has been at the office since 1995 and in the agency since 1988.

