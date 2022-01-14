Home
Todd Shea Named New Meteorologist-in-Charge
Todd Shea ’87 was recently selected as the new meteorologist-in-charge at the National Weather Service forecast office in La Crosse, Wisconsin. Todd has been at the office since 1995 and in the agency since 1988.
Larry Mugler MS’72 was named the chair of Douglas County (Colorado) School District’s Long Range Planning Committee.
