Thomas Chia, JD, PhD Honored as One of the World’s Leading Intellectual Property Strategists

Thomas Chia, JD, PhD (Class of 2005, Biomedical Engineering) was recently named one of the World’s Leading IP Strategists by Intellectual Asset Management (IAM).

The IAM Strategy 300 identifies the top 300 individuals from around the world who are leading the way in the development and implementation of strategies that maximize the value of IP portfolios.

As Director of Patents and Corporate Development at Via Licensing Corp, an independent subsidiary of US audio pioneer Dolby Laboratories, Dr. Chia acts as both an IP strategist and patent attorney. Via’s mission is to promote and enable innovation using IP rights in partnership with technology companies, entertainment companies, and universities around the world.

Dr Chia received his B.S. with Honors from UW-Madison in 2005 and his PhD in engineering from Yale University. He earned his JD from the University of California, Berkeley School of Law (Boalt Hall) and is a registered US patent attorney.