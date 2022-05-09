Home
>
Suzanne Porath Earns Promotion and Tenure
Suzanne Porath Earns Promotion and Tenure
Suzanne L. Porath PhD’13 earned promotion to associate professor and tenure at Kansas State University in the Department of Curriculum and Instruction in the College of Education. Dr. Porath earned her PhD in curriculum and instruction at the UW.
More Alumni Notes
Charlene Yauch MS’97, MS’00, PhD’00 is now director of the Center for Quick Response Manufacturing at UW–Madison.
Legacy Private Trust Company recently announced the appointment of Marissa Downs ’01 to their board of directors.
Rachel A. Bicicchi MA’05, MA’10 has been promoted to Professor, Staley Library, at Millikin University
Charlene Yauch MS’97, MS’00, PhD’00 is now director of the Center for Quick Response Manufacturing at UW–Madison.
Legacy Private Trust Company recently announced the appointment of Marissa Downs ’01 to their board of directors.
Rachel A. Bicicchi MA’05, MA’10 has been promoted to Professor, Staley Library, at Millikin University
Charlene Yauch MS’97, MS’00, PhD’00 is now director of the Center for Quick Response Manufacturing at UW–Madison.
Legacy Private Trust Company recently announced the appointment of Marissa Downs ’01 to their board of directors.
Rachel A. Bicicchi MA’05, MA’10 has been promoted to Professor, Staley Library, at Millikin University