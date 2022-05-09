Skip Navigation

Suzanne Porath Earns Promotion and Tenure

May. 09, 2022
Category: Career

Suzanne L. Porath PhD’13 earned promotion to associate professor and tenure at Kansas State University in the Department of Curriculum and Instruction in the College of Education. Dr. Porath earned her PhD in curriculum and instruction at the UW.

For more information, visit K-State Today.
