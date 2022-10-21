Spencer Perron Co-Founds New Cannabis Venture

Wisconsin alumnus Spencer Perron ’14 is leading the way to increased social equity access in the cannabis space.

Spencer is the CEO and co-founder of CLEO, a line of Delta-8 and CBD gummies. The brand lives at the intersection of what the ever-conscious consumer cares about: quality, reliability, investing in our communities, equity and education.

Recognizing that very few CBD brands make their product information available in Spanish, CLEO translates their content for a Spanish-speaking audience. CLEO’s commitment to expanding equal access means they fill the education gap that cannabis-curious folks living in states without dispensaries need to better care for themselves and meet their needs with CBD and Delta-8 products.

CLEO is committed to growing more diverse representation in the cannabis space with a 3 percent donation of profits to organizations improving social equity in the industry.