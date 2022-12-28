Sean S. Kohles named Fellow of BMES

University of Wisconsin–Madison alumnus Sean S. Kohles ’87, MS’88, PhD’94 of Portland, Oregon, has been elected as fellow of the Biomedical Engineering Society (BMES). Sean S. Kohles, owner of Kohles Bioengineering and a courtesy professor at Oregon Health & Science University and the University of Oregon, was elected based on his achievements in the application of fundamental mechanics toward characterizing the mechanical behavior of tissues as well as providing medicolegal injury biomechanics expert testimony.

The BMES grade of fellow is a professional distinction granted by the Board of Directors upon a BMES member. This individual has demonstrated impactful achievements and has made significant contributions within the biomedical engineering community. They also have demonstrated considerable leadership within their field of interest and served within the society.

This honor complements Sean Kohles’s career distinctions, which include awards as principal investigator from the National Institutes of Health and National Science Foundation through multiple academic institutions as well as his own business entity. He is nearing 100 peer-reviewed journal publications and has maintained an independent consulting practice since his graduate school days at UW–Madison, beginning in 1988.

The Biomedical Engineering Society is the professional society for biomedical engineering and bioengineering. Founded in early 1968, BMES now boasts more than 5,000 members and is growing, rapidly. It is BMES’s mission to promote and enhance knowledge and education in biomedical engineering and bioengineering worldwide and its utilization for human health and well-being.

Photo: Sean Kohles with BMES Awards Chair Jane Grande-Allen (left) at the induction ceremony in San Antonio, TX, October 13, 2022.