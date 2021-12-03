Home
>
Renée Trilling Partners with the Great Courses
Renée Trilling Partners with the Great Courses
Dec. 03, 2021
Category: Performance
Renée Trilling ’97 has developed a course titled Old English Literature: Language as History for the Great Courses. The course explores the earliest forms of the English language as a window to the peoples, traditions, beliefs, cultures, and arts of early medieval England. Renée is associate professor of English and director of the Program in Medieval Studies at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, where she has taught since 2004.
For more information, visit The Great Courses.
More Alumni Notes
Dr. Kris Ellingsen ’79, DVM’88 was nominated by the Feral Cat Coalition of Oregon for an award of excellence.