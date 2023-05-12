Obituary: Samantha Aileen Schwartz ’16

Samantha A. “Sammy” Schwartz, age 31, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 17, 2023, at St. Mary’s Hospital. She was born on Oct. 30, 1991, in Madison, the daughter of Paul and Patrice (Rehrauer) Schwartz.

Sammy graduated from Monona Grove High School in 2010, entered the liberal arts transfer program at Madison College a year later, and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2016 with a bachelor’s degree in Human Development and Family Studies.