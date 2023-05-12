Home
>
Obituary: Samantha Aileen Schwartz ’16
Obituary: Samantha Aileen Schwartz ’16
Samantha A. “Sammy” Schwartz, age 31, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 17, 2023, at St. Mary’s Hospital. She was born on Oct. 30, 1991, in Madison, the daughter of Paul and Patrice (Rehrauer) Schwartz.
Sammy graduated from Monona Grove High School in 2010, entered the liberal arts transfer program at Madison College a year later, and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2016 with a bachelor’s degree in Human Development and Family Studies.
More Alumni Notes
Samantha A. “Sammy” Schwartz, age 31, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 17, 2023, at St. Mary’s Hospital. She was born on Oct. 30, 1991, in Madison, the daughter of Paul and Patrice (Rehrauer) Schwartz.
Jonah Sacha ’07 was appointed chief of the Division of Pathobiology and Immunology at the Oregon Health and Science University in Portland, OR.
Rolf Otto Stadheim, 82, Class of 1962, died in Scottsdale, Arizona, on April 29, 2023. Rolf was born on May 3, 1940, in Kansas City, MO, to Otto and Olga Stadheim. He grew up in Park Ridge, IL, and lived in the Chicago area his whole life. A lover...
Samantha A. “Sammy” Schwartz, age 31, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 17, 2023, at St. Mary’s Hospital. She was born on Oct. 30, 1991, in Madison, the daughter of Paul and Patrice (Rehrauer) Schwartz.
Jonah Sacha ’07 was appointed chief of the Division of Pathobiology and Immunology at the Oregon Health and Science University in Portland, OR.
Rolf Otto Stadheim, 82, Class of 1962, died in Scottsdale, Arizona, on April 29, 2023. Rolf was born on May 3, 1940, in Kansas City, MO, to Otto and Olga Stadheim. He grew up in Park Ridge, IL, and lived in the Chicago area his whole life. A lover...
Samantha A. “Sammy” Schwartz, age 31, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 17, 2023, at St. Mary’s Hospital. She was born on Oct. 30, 1991, in Madison, the daughter of Paul and Patrice (Rehrauer) Schwartz.
Jonah Sacha ’07 was appointed chief of the Division of Pathobiology and Immunology at the Oregon Health and Science University in Portland, OR.
Rolf Otto Stadheim, 82, Class of 1962, died in Scottsdale, Arizona, on April 29, 2023. Rolf was born on May 3, 1940, in Kansas City, MO, to Otto and Olga Stadheim. He grew up in Park Ridge, IL, and lived in the Chicago area his whole life. A lover...