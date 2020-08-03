Home
>
Michael Best Elects Nicholas Herdrich to Partnership
Michael Best Elects Nicholas Herdrich to Partnership
Michael Best is pleased to announce six attorneys have been promoted to the firm’s partnership. The newly named partners are as follows: David E. Cline, David M. DiGiacomo, Daniel J. Gawronski, Nicholas J. Herdrich, Tanya M. Salman, and Kevin J.T. Terry.
Nicholas J. Herdrich (Madison) is a member of the firm’s Corporate Practice Group and Venture Best® team. Herdrich advises clients on a variety of corporate issues including mergers and acquisitions, venture capital financings, securities, and other transactional matters involving start-up, emerging businesses, and investment funds. Herdrich earned his J.D., summa cum laude, from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and his B.B.A. from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.