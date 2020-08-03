Skip Navigation

Home

>

News & Stories

>

Alumni Notes

>

Michael Best Elects Nicholas Herdrich to Partnership

Michael Best Elects Nicholas Herdrich to Partnership

Aug. 03, 2020
Category: Career

Michael Best is pleased to announce six attorneys have been promoted to the firm’s partnership. The newly named partners are as follows: David E. Cline, David M. DiGiacomo, Daniel J. Gawronski, Nicholas J. Herdrich, Tanya M. Salman, and Kevin J.T. Terry.

Nicholas J. Herdrich (Madison) is a member of the firm’s Corporate Practice Group and Venture Best® team. Herdrich advises clients on a variety of corporate issues including mergers and acquisitions, venture capital financings, securities, and other transactional matters involving start-up, emerging businesses, and investment funds. Herdrich earned his J.D., summa cum laude, from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and his B.B.A. from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

For more information, visit Michael Best.
Share This Story

More Alumni Notes

Alumna Presents Disability Inclusion Workshop

Allison Johnson MS’21 presented her disability inclusion workshop at the Moebius Syndrome Conference on July 15, 2022.