Lindsey Senn Is among Crain’s Chicago Business 40 under 40

Crain’s Chicago Business, a leading media outlet covering business in Chicago, has named Lindsey Senn ’09, executive vice president at Chicago-based Fifield Companies, as one of its 40 under 40 for 2021. For 32 years, Crain’s 40 under 40 feature has tapped business, nonprofit, government, and cultural leaders who have made a vast impact on Chicago business and the community. According to the publication, the list honors proven leaders from the range of industries the outlet covers and has “predicted the path of future Fortune 500 CEOs, serial entrepreneurs, famed artists, civic leaders and big-time politicos.”