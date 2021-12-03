Kelsey Cleland Is New President of JDRF Illinois Young Leadership Committee

JDRF Illinois Young Leadership Committee (YLC) has named Kelsey Cleland ’14 as its new president. Kelsey has been a member of the YLC for three years and previously led the marketing committee. After being diagnosed with type 1 diabetes (T1D) at 14, she had a tumultuous relationship with T1D. In 2018, she was finally ready to find a community and make new friends within it. This led her to join the JDRF Illinois Young Leadership Committee. As president, she’s looking forward to having fun while meeting more people and raising a lot of money for T1D research!