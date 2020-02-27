Skip Navigation

Attorney John A. Rubin joins von Briesen & Roper, s.c.

Feb. 27, 2020
Category: Career

von Briesen & Roper, s.c. announced today that John A. Rubin has joined the firm.

Attorney John A. Rubin is a member of the Labor and Employment Section in the Waukesha office. Prior to von Briesen, he served as a Field and Trial Attorney for the National Labor Relations Board for nearly a decade where he regularly investigated and litigated unfair labor practice and representation cases. This experience enables Rubin to advise clients on all aspects of labor relations.

He is a member of the State Bar of Wisconsin, the Milwaukee and Waukesha County Bar Associations and the American Bar Association. Rubin received a J.D., cum laude, from the University of Wisconsin and a B.A., cum laude, from the University of Florida.

For more information, visit vonbriesen.com.
