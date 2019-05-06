Skip Navigation

Attorney Jacob Curtis joins von Briesen & Roper, s.c.

May. 06, 2019
Category: Career

Attorney Jacob J. Curtis has joined von Briesen & Roper, s.c. in the Milwaukee office. Curtis is a Shareholder in the Government Law Group. Curtis brings a unique skill set to both public and private sector clients by drawing on his experience as a lawyer, strategic advisor and public official to navigate the intersection of law and policy. He received a J.D., cum laude, from the University of Wisconsin and a B.A., summa cum laude, from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.

