In Memorium: Robert L. Cattoi

Robert L. Cattoi ’50, a proud UW Badger, passed away on January 8, 2022, at the age of 95. Bob graduated with honors in 1950 with a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering. He attended the UW on the GI Bill after serving in the U.S. Army Air Corps during WWII. The University of Wisconsin–Madison Department of Computer and Electrical Engineering named Bob as one of their “125 People of Impact” in 2016. Bob never missed a Badger football game and always spoke fondly of his time in Madison. His family, which includes several more Badgers, will proudly carry on his school spirit. Please view Bob’s full obituary with the link provided. If you knew Bob, the family kindly asks that you share a memory in his virtual guestbook at the link.