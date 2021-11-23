Heart of a Building Series, Executive Produced by Paul Kriescher, Airs on RMPBS

Paul M. Kriescher ’92, MS’96 is the executive producer of a new video documentary series called Heart of a Building, which showcases the “why” stories behind highly sustainable and environmentally friendly buildings. The series is airing/streaming on Rocky Mountain PBS (RMPBS) out of Denver, Colorado. There are four episodes to date, with the three newest episodes airing/streaming on RMPBS in November 2021. Paul is planning to produce up to 12 episodes in 2022 with stories from Colorado, as well as from the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Orlando, Florida, areas. Visit HeartofaBuilding.com to learn more, or stream episodes on the RMPBS website. Paul earned his bachelor’s degree in political science and his master’s degree in energy analysis and policy, both from UW–Madison.