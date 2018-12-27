Grant E. Birtch, Jeffrey L. Hesson and Gerald H. Rammer Join von Briesen & Roper, s.c.

Randall D. Crocker, President and CEO of von Briesen & Roper, s.c., announced today that the lawyers and staff formerly of the law firm Hesson & Birtch, LLC in Neenah have joined von Briesen & Roper, s.c. The Neenah office is located at 244 East Doty Avenue. For over 20 years Hesson & Birtch, LLC served clients in the Fox Valley focusing on business, real estate, estate planning and probate. Hesson & Birtch, LLC ceased operations effective December 1, 2018.

Crocker said, “I am delighted to welcome this team of seasoned professionals to our firm. The addition of these fine lawyers and their staff allows us to continue our expansion efforts while providing unparalleled service to clients throughout the Fox Valley-Green Bay. We are truly excited to have an office in Neenah and to partner with these proven and well-known professionals.”

The attorneys who joined von Briesen are Grant E. Birtch, Jeffrey L. Hesson and Gerald H. Rammer, biographies immediately follow.

Grant E. Birtch is a Shareholder in the Neenah office. Birtch represents clients in estate planning, probate, real estate and corporate matters. He is an active member of the State Bar of Wisconsin and a member and former President of the Winnebago County Bar Association. In the greater Neenah community, Birtch serves as a member of the Board of Directors for the Neenah Community Development Authority and is Chair of the Neenah Assessment Board of Review. He serves on the Neenah Downtown Business Improvement District Board and has held various Executive Committee positions since he joined the Board in 2001. He is a volunteer mediator for the Winnebago Conflict Resolution Center and has volunteered his services there for over twenty years. He is also a member of the Neenah-Menasha YMCA Board, most recently serving as President of the Board and served on the Board of Christine Anne Domestic Abuse Services from 1992-2014. He received a J.D. (1990) from the University of Wisconsin and B.A. (1981) from Beloit College.

Jeffrey L. Hesson is a Shareholder in the Neenah office. Hesson represents businesses in general business planning, organizing, acquiring and selling businesses; contract review and drafting; risk analysis and planning; not for profit and foundation representation; and, Board of Director representation. He is a licensed Certified Public Accountant in Wisconsin and Arizona. Hesson is a member of the State Bar of Wisconsin and the American Bar Association. He received a J.D. (1983) from Marquette University and a B.B.A. in Accounting (1979) from the University of Wisconsin.

Gerald H. Rammer is Counsel in the Neenah office. He focuses his practice in the areas of estate planning, estate administration, trust administration and tax. He is a member of the State Bar of Wisconsin. Rammer received a J.D. (1970) and a B.B.A. in Accounting (1967) from the University of Wisconsin.

Today von Briesen employs 192 attorneys in 11 offices in 3 states with office locations in Milwaukee, Madison, Oshkosh, Waukesha, Green Bay, Neenah, Manitowoc, Appleton, Mequon, Chicago and New York.