Dusty Weis and Larry Kilgore Announce “PixelSmiths”

In December, podcast production agency Podcamp Media, founded by executive producer Dusty Weis ’07, introduced a new title in its lineup of original podcasts: PixelSmiths. Pairing the passion of Midwest gamer and podcast producer Larry Kilgore III ’07 with the expertise of South Korea–based eSports commentator Clinton “Paperthin” Bader, PixelSmiths is a fun, entertaining platform for celebrating the indie video game developers who create some of the best titles on the market. New episodes will be released monthly, celebrating a new designer or team from around the globe in each edition. PixelSmiths is available for free on every major podcast platform. Dusty and Larry have been working together on odd projects since they met at WSUM, 91.7, Madison’s student-run radio station.