Dr. Herman Milligan Jr. ’71 to Co-Curate Historical Black American Photography Exhibition

Herman Milligan Jr., PhD, a 1971 graduate of the University of Wisconsin will be co-curating A Picture Gallery of the Soul, an exhibition of more than 100 Black American artists whose practice incorporates the photographic medium. The exhibition expands a timeframe that includes the 19th, 20th, and 21st centuries and honors, celebrates, investigates, and interprets Black history, culture, and politics in the United States. Frederick Douglass, a former enslaved person and nationally prominent abolitionist recognized the quick, easy, and inexpensive reproducibility of photography. The exhibition title comes from Douglass’s “Lecture on Pictures,” delivered in 1861 during the Civil War. A companion exhibition featuring the photography of students from the Gordon Parks High School based in Saint Paul, MN, will be on display in the adjacent Quarter Gallery location. A series of lectures and presentations have been planned. A soundscape has been developed that allows the viewers to listen to pre-recorded music paired with a particular image.