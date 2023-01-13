Brandon P. Reiner ’10 Promoted to Partner with Tannenbaum Helpern Syracuse and Hirschtritt, LLP

Tannenbaum Helpern is pleased to announce that Brandon P. Reiner ’10 has been elevated to partner in the firm’s Construction & Design Law practice. Brandon’s variety of experience throughout the lifecycle of construction projects and his understanding of the daily business operations of building owners makes him a trusted adviser to clients.

Brandon focuses his practice on the representation of developers, owners, condominium and co-op boards, landlords, tenants, contractors, and professionals in connection with construction projects throughout the country, including ground-up developments, renovations of existing buildings, landlord or tenant build-outs, daily operations of existing buildings and renovations of residential units. Brandon regularly drafts, reviews, and negotiates construction management agreements, architectural services agreements, various construction contracts, and various professional services agreements, utilizing both manuscript forms and AIA documents. Additionally, since construction projects often require access to neighboring properties, Brandon counsels both project owners and adjacent owners on their rights with respect to such access, including the negotiation of license agreements.

Brandon has been selected as a Rising Star in New York Super Lawyers (2017–2022) and included on the list of Ones to Watch for Best Lawyers in America (2021-2023).