Ben Schumacher ’12 Appointed to Board of Directors at FitMoney

FitMoney, a nonprofit organization that provides free, unbiased financial literacy programs to empower K-12 students with critical life skills for a financially fit future, is proud to announce that Ben Schumacher has been appointed to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. His appointment is an integral component of helping FitMoney grow the free financial literacy programs it offers to children before financial habits are formed. Behavioral science shows that children begin to form financial habits by age 7.

“I look forward to continuing to work with the talented members of our Board, made even stronger by Ben, who we could not be happier to welcome, to help FitMoney build on our mission,” said Jessica Pelletier, FitMoney Executive Director. “With the Board’s leadership, we will continue to bring financial literacy programs to even more students, advance our forward-looking vision, and continue our focus on innovation.”

Ben Schumacher is a Senior Manager of Digital Marketing for Footlocker, where he has held various marketing roles there during his nine years with the Company. Ben earned his degree at the University of Wisconsin, Madison with concentration in Marketing Communications, Entrepreneurship and Digital Studies.

“FitMoney’s vision is fully aligned with what I believe is critical, bringing financial literacy education to students earlier in life, since that’s when they’re beginning to form their financial habits—good or bad,” said Schumacher. “As a leader in this work, FitMoney is not only bringing these critical learnings and tools to students, parents, educators, and school districts earlier, but offering them to all communities for free. I’m thrilled to contribute to advance their mission to set students up for success now and in the future.”