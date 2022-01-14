Badger Promoted to Global SaaS Company COO

Aaron Werner ’04, JD’08 has been selected to be the new chief operating officer of Pricefx, a worldwide pricing and optimization SaaS company based out of Germany with offices in Paris, Chicago, Prague, London, and Brisbane. Prior to becoming COO, Aaron was the chief legal officer for the company. Another Badger in a key role at Pricefx is Daniel Singer ’06, currently serving as the global director of strategic finance.