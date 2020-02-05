ANTONIO M. ROMANUCCI (BA Psychology, 1982) APPOINTED CHAIRPERSON OF THE STATE of ILLINOIS SUPREME COURT RULES COMMITTEE

Antonio M. Romanucci, founding partner of Romanucci & Blandin, LLC, has been appointed Chairperson of the Rules Committee for the State of Illinois Supreme Court. His term began January 1, 2020 and ends December 31, 2020. In this role, he will lead the committee’s work to study and recommend new rules and modify existing rules for the State of Illinois Supreme Court. To learn more about the rule making process visit http://www.illinoiscourts.gov/SupremeCourt/Rules/Process.asp.

