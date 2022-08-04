Alumna Presents Disability Inclusion Workshop

Allison Johnson MS’21, an alumna of the rehabilitation counseling master’s program, presented her disability inclusion workshop at the Moebius Syndrome Conference held in Atlanta, GA, on July 15, 2022. Johnson created the Accessible Attitudes Workshop to start the conversation of people’s past experiences with the disability community as well as discuss experiences that they have faced that are similar to the challenges that people with disabilities face on a regular basis. Johnson hopes the workshop will create a deeper empathy and understanding of the disability community and make society a more accessible and inclusive place for all. Johnson was born with Moebius Syndrome, which affects the sixth and seventh cranial nerves and creates facial paralysis as well as other health conditions. Johnson says it’s a dream come true to have the Moebius Syndrome Foundation as her to present at the conference.