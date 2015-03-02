Educated at Wisconsin, These Young Alumni Are the Future of Community

MADISON, Wis. — Nine young graduates of the University of Wisconsin-Madison making stand-out contributions in their communities are being honored with the Forward under 40 award presented by the Wisconsin Alumni Association (WAA).

Presented since 2008, the Forward under 40 awards honor UW-Madison alumni under the age of 40 who are already making a significant impact on the world by upholding the Wisconsin Idea, the principle that knowledge and discovery from the university positively impacts the world beyond the borders of campus.

“While their accomplishments are diverse, it’s easy to see the common threads of community woven throughout the innovations and service of this year’s honorees,” says Paula Bonner MS’78, president of the Wisconsin Alumni Association. “These young Badgers continue the legacy of a Wisconsin education as they bring sustainability to food and landscapes, empower youth across the nation, share Wisconsin warmth and hospitality, and build our state’s economy.”

The honorees are featured in Forward under 40, a publication distributed this spring to UW-Madison alumni and WAA members. The 2015 award recipients are:

; San Francisco. Allstop, who earned her degree in psychology, is managing director of MeToo, and Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Spill, Inc., an online forum where students can share difficulties and receive peer responses. Allstop worked with mentors to grow Spill, Inc. into an international presence with users in 24 countries. Jason (Jay) Blasi ’00 ; Los Gatos, Calif. Blasi is one of the youngest contributing golf architects to design a U.S. Open course. He contributed design work for Chambers Bay in Washington State, which is regarded for its principles of sustainability and earned a ranking of #1 municipal course in the country. Blasi’s work, using his degree in landscape architecture, also includes ties to UW’s University Ridge Golf Course near Madison and SentryWorld in Stevens Point.

The 2015 recipients will be honored through university and alumni programs throughout the year. Featured interviews with the 2015 honorees and awards archives are available at uwalumni.com/awards.

Nominations for the 2016 Forward under 40 awards are now being accepted at uwalumni.com/awards.