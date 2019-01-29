MADISON, WI (January 29, 2019) — Bundle up the kids and come down to Lake Mendota to enjoy our second annual Winter Carnival Family Fun in Alumni Park. Badgers of all ages are welcome to take part in an afternoon of family-friendly, winter-themed activities. This is a great chance to get out and experience Alumni Park in winter as you enjoy a mini-hockey shoot-out and snowsuit-friendly outdoor yoga. Then, head inside One Alumni Place to warm up with winter-themed storytelling, art activities with alumni artist Cheryl DeWelt ’87 and complimentary hot cocoa and apple cider. Don’t miss a special appearance from everyone’s favorite mascot, Bucky Badger, from 1–2 p.m. All activities will happen rain, snow or shine.