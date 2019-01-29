Skip Navigation

Just because it’s winter doesn’t mean you can’t play outside!

January 29, 2019
MADISON, WI (January 29, 2019) — Bundle up the kids and come down to Lake Mendota to enjoy our second annual Winter Carnival Family Fun in Alumni Park. Badgers of all ages are welcome to take part in an afternoon of family-friendly, winter-themed activities. This is a great chance to get out and experience Alumni Park in winter as you enjoy a mini-hockey shoot-out and snowsuit-friendly outdoor yoga. Then, head inside One Alumni Place to warm up with winter-themed storytelling, art activities with alumni artist Cheryl DeWelt ’87 and complimentary hot cocoa and apple cider. Don’t miss a special appearance from everyone’s favorite mascot, Bucky Badger, from 1–2 p.m. All activities will happen rain, snow or shine.

Drop in to attend these FREE activities. Children should be accompanied by a parent or responsible adult.

This event is offered by the Wisconsin Alumni Association® in partnership with the Wisconsin Union Winter Carnival.

WHAT: Winter Carnival Family Fun

WHO: Great family-friendly event

WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 Noon–3 p.m.

WHERE: Alumni Park at 724 Langdon Street/One Alumni Place at 650 N. Lake Street (please enter via Alumni Park)

MORE INFO: alumnipark.com/event/winter-carnival-family-fun/

Media Information

Contact: Tod Pritchard, tod.pritchard@supportuw.org, 608-609-5217, @WisAlumni

