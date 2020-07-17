UW Week in Review: July 13 –17

Welcome to the UW Week in Review, which recaps some of UW–Madison’s top news from the week. We know you have a lot going on, so we’ve consolidated stories you won’t want to miss into one convenient place. Click on the links below to read some of our biggest stories from the week, and be sure to follow the Wisconsin Alumni Association® (WAA) on Instagram so you don’t miss our weekly posts!

Chancellor Blank Responds to Rollback of Visa Policy

After the federal government rescinded a policy that would have barred international students from campuses that offer online-only instruction this fall, Chancellor Blank released a statement. Read more >>

New COVID-19 Clinical Trials at UW–Madison and UW Health Will Study Antibody Approach

The UW School of Medicine and Public Health and UW Health, in collaboration with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, will conduct clinical trials to test a COVID-19 treatment that may thwart the virus from docking with human cells. Read more >>

Big Ten Announces Conference-Only Schedules for Fall Season

Following the Big Ten’s announcement to allow conference-only schedules this fall, Wisconsin Director of Athletics Barry Alvarez sent an update to Badger season ticket holders and donors. Although there are many questions to be answered, he tells fans to expect things to look different. Read more >>

Doctoring at 1,500 Feet — during a Pandemic

The Association of American Medical Colleges interviewed UW Med Flight physicians Drew Cathers and Jordan Imoehl about the limited number of U.S. programs that train emergency-medicine residents to fly — even during this time of heightened intensity that the COVID-19 pandemic has presented. Read more >>

Alumni Park Virtual Tour

Even if not in person, you can still take a virtual tour through the beautiful landscapes of Alumni Park. See it here >>