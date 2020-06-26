UW Week in Review: June 22–26

Welcome to the UW Week in Review, which recaps some of UW–Madison’s top news from the week. We know you have a lot going on, so we’ve consolidated stories you won’t want to miss into one convenient place. Click on the links below to read some of our biggest stories from the week, and be sure to follow the Wisconsin Alumni Association® (WAA) on Instagram so you don’t miss our weekly posts!

Former Governor Tommy G. Thompson to Serve as UW System Interim President

The UW System Board of Regents recently announced that former Wisconsin governor Tommy Thompson ’63, JD’66 will serve as the system’s interim president starting July 1. Read more >>

Chief Diversity Officer Sims to Depart for Provost Role in North Carolina

Patrick Sims, who joined UW–Madison’s faculty in 2004 and has served as chief diversity officer since 2013, will depart the university later this summer to fulfill the role of executive vice chancellor and provost at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts. Read more >>

UW–Madison and UW Health Quickly Launch a Number of COVID-19 Clinical Trials

In the past few months, the UW’s School of Medicine and Public Health and UW Health have launched clinical trials that strive to develop treatments for COVID-19 and gain a better understanding of the disease. Read more >>

SoHe Insights: Fostering Real Corporate Commitment to Black Lives Matter

Civil society and community research doctoral student Troy Malcolm Williams PhDx’21 shares actionable recommendations for organizations, departments, and businesses in addressing anti-Black systemic racism. Read more >>

100 Days into Pandemic, Campus Buildings Await

June 23 marked 100 days since many UW faculty and staff began transitioning to remote work due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And while those 100 days have felt, well, much longer than that, campus buildings wait patiently for Badgers to return. See photos of the buildings’ familiar, friendly faces >>

Allen Centennial Garden to Open July 6 by Reservation

Starting on July 6, campus’s beautiful and beloved Allen Centennial Garden will reopen with a safe, reimagined experience — but before going, visitors are required to make a reservation. Learn more about planning your visit >>