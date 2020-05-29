UW Week in Review: May 25–29

Welcome to the UW Week in Review, which recaps some of UW–Madison’s top news from the week. We know you have a lot going on, so we’ve consolidated stories you won’t want to miss into one convenient place. Click on the links below to read some of our biggest stories from the week, and be sure to follow the Wisconsin Alumni Association® (WAA) on Instagram so you don’t miss our weekly posts!

Schauer Leads COVID-19 Testing Efforts at Hygiene Lab

James Schauer, a professor in the UW’s College of Engineering, directs the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene, which has led COVID-19 testing in the state. Now he’s turning his attention toward other efforts to reduce the spread, from antibody testing to masks — and it’ll require collaboration, he says. Read more >>

Smiles Behind a Mask

Paula Niedenthal, a professor in the UW’s Department of Psychology, talks to TIME about what the increased — and necessary — use of masks causes us to miss: smiles. Reading contextual clues could be important for communication, but it doesn’t mean doing away with our smiles altogether. Read more >>

Here’s What You Need to Know About Coronavirus as the Economy Reopens

Madison365 talks to Nasia Safdar and Ajay Sethi, both faculty members in the UW’s School of Medicine and Public Health, about factors to keep in mind as establishments begin to reopen — and how to stay safe. Read more >>

SuccessWorks Summer Initiative to Help Students, Recent Alumni Pursue Career Goals

The UW’s SuccessWorks has launched a Badgers on Track initiative that will help students and recent graduates navigate the unpredictability of today’s job market. Read more >>

Networking Remains Vital, Even When It’s Virtual

Despite social distancing, networking now is as important as ever — in fact, some professionals are finding themselves with increased capacity to connect with people. The Wisconsin School of Business offers its insights and tips to job-seekers. Read more >>

COVID-19 Canceled Their Variety Show; Students Raised $341,000 for Charity Anyway

The UW’s Humorology show — a longstanding campus tradition — was one of many events canceled amid the pandemic. However, that didn’t stop the students involved from raising money for a nonprofit that helps feed children in need. Read more >>