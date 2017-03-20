Skip Navigation

This professional network is an exclusive place where UW-Madison alumni and students can come together to offer support in achieving career goals and exploring professional opportunities.

Dexter Patterson '14
March 20, 2017
Badger Bridge: Empowering Alumni Connections. This professional network is an exclusive place where UW-Madison alumni and students can come together to offer support in achieving career goals and exploring professional opportunities.

Top Five Reasons to Join Badger Bridge

  1. Meet alumni who are working in fields that interest you.
  2. Mentor students and up-and-coming alumni.
  3. Get an early scoop on new job openings.
  4. Share your expertise and get your questions answered in public forums.
  5. Every Badger wants on this bridge! So what are you waiting for? Join today!
