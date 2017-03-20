Badger Bridge: Empowering Alumni Connections. This professional network is an exclusive place where UW-Madison alumni and students can come together to offer support in achieving career goals and exploring professional opportunities.
Top Five Reasons to Join Badger Bridge
- Meet alumni who are working in fields that interest you.
- Mentor students and up-and-coming alumni.
- Get an early scoop on new job openings.
- Share your expertise and get your questions answered in public forums.
- Every Badger wants on this bridge! So what are you waiting for? Join today!